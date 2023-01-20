Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terex were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex Stock Down 3.9 %

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Terex stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.