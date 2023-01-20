The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.