The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $12.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

