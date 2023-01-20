The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $6.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

