The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

