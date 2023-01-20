Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $55.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

