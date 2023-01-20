Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

