Truist Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 605,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 311,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 269,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.