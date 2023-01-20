Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUSC stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
