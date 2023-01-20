Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,295 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

