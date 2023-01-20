Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon Trading Down 0.4 %

About Haleon

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.