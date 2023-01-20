TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 2,407 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,391.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

