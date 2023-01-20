Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.