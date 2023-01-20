UBS Group Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $590.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $452.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.48.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

