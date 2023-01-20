US Bancorp DE Acquires 121 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $381.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.71. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($434.78) to €425.00 ($461.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.