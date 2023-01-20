US Bancorp DE Acquires 14,344 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 502.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

