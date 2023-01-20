US Bancorp DE Acquires 424 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.5 %

WMG stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

