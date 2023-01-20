US Bancorp DE Acquires 597 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CTS were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

