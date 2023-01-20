US Bancorp DE Acquires 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,928.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,665.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,378.65. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,569.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

