US Bancorp DE Acquires 98 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Medpace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Medpace by 85.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $183.74.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

