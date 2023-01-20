US Bancorp DE Buys 24,877 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $6,637,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 171,592 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 112.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 91,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

