US Bancorp DE Buys 5,553 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQT were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

