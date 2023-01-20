US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $112,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

