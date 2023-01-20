US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,886,000 after buying an additional 312,953 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.