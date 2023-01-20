US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

