US Bancorp DE Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NFG opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

