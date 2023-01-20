US Bancorp DE Has $785,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.72 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

