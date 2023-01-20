US Bancorp DE Has $789,000 Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

