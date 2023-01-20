US Bancorp DE Has $794,000 Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.17.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

