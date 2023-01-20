US Bancorp DE Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in nCino were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $17,041,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $9,548,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,926 shares of company stock valued at $646,594. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.30. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

