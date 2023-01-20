US Bancorp DE Has $817,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.