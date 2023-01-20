US Bancorp DE Has $821,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.