US Bancorp DE Has $844,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

