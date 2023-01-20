US Bancorp DE Has $870,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital International Investors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.