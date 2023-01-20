US Bancorp DE Has $870,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 498,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 131.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

