US Bancorp DE Has $897,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 6.09 and a 52-week high of 42.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

