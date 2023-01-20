US Bancorp DE Has $903,000 Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

Crane Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.