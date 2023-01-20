US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.