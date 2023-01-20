US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.