US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

NASDAQ XM opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

