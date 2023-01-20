US Bancorp DE Invests $796,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 81.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 269.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

