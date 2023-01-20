US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 32.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $165.93 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

