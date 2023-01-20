US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

