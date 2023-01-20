US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 79.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

