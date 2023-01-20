US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

OGE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

