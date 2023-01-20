US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,959 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

