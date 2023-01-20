US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.6 %

FirstCash stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,942,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,215,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,942,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,215,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,536 shares of company stock worth $37,818,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

