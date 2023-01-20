US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

