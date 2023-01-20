US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

