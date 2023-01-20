US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $860.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $63.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.